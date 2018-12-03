Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.12.2018 | 10:34 PM IST

Bigg Boss 12: Sreesanth and Rohit’s fight gets ugly, Dipika scolds the two and makes them APOLOGISE

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bigg Boss 12 is not the most successful shows on the television right now but still, we can’t ignore the fact that it has its moments! The contestants on the show this season are not very controversial per say but there are some regulars who are trouble makers in the house. Sreesanth is known for his bad temper and is also seen using abusive language every now and then. He has a very polarised viewership. Either people love or hate him, there are no in-betweens. After Salman Khan declared no eliminations last week, the makers are back to the grind and have introduced a new task on the show for captainship. The task is on a school bus and it leads to a lot of shoving and pushing. In a scuffle Rohit and Sreesanth get into a fight and start abusing each other. Dipika Kakar who is Sreesanth’s supporter lost her mind and called Sreesanth and Rohit DISGUSTING for their uncivilised behaviour especially in front of women. She said that both have lost dignity and yells at them.

Bigg Boss 12 Sreesanth and Rohit’s fight gets ugly, Dipika scolds the two and makes them APOLOGISE

Sreesanth calls Surbhi Rana CHARACTERLESS because she keeps taunting him for his slap-gate controversy and said that he purposely cries to get sympathy and attention. Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakar talk to him and urge him to apologise to Surbhi. KV also claims that he has no respect for Sree because of his abusive nature. This time around, all inmates are equally disappointed in Sreesanth for his behaviour. Watch videos below:

Also Read: Srishty Rode REVEALS the true face of Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth; claims she hated Karanvir Bohra before she coming on the show

