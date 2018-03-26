Bahubali star Rana Daggubati dubs for Avengers super villain Thanos in the Telugu version

Rana Daggubati ruled box office with his role as a super villain in Baahubali series as King Bhallaladeva. Now he is all set to turn negative yet again for the most awaited Hollywood release. Rana has dubbed for the voice of super villain Thanos in the forthcoming Avengers – Infinity War.

Yes, Rana Daggubati has already confirmed the same and even completed the dubbing for its Telugu version. Fans of Avengers, will be aware that Thanos has been one of the biggest super villains in the series who has causes mass destruction. The film also brings together some iconic Hollywood superstars in lead roles.

Rana, who is obviously super thrilled to be associated with the franchise, has confessed that he has been a big fan of it. Furthermore, he stated that it is not just the idea of working with a Hollywood film but to be associated with something as big as this is what has left him excited.

He went on to add, “Characters such as Iron Man and Captain America have been my favourites. So, dubbing for Avengers – Infinity War is such a thrill. Lending my vice to Thanos, a villain so powerful that some of the biggest superheroes have a tough time dealing with him is an exciting experience. ”

Marvel Studios’ Avengers – Infinity War will originally star Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Patt among others. The film is slated to release on April 27 and will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

