Did Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra NOT miss Sunil Grover in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’?

By now, much has been said and written about Kapil Sharma and his infamous fall out with Sunil Grover, which was followed by Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar quitting The Kapil Sharma Show. Even though the TRPs of the show are dropping, Kapil Sharma and team are managing their superlative best to resurrect the show and make it enjoy the Numero Uno status that it once enjoyed.

Keeping in tune with the ‘tradition’ of film stars promoting their films on the show, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra had come on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu. When asked about if they missed anything on the show, Ayushmann said that they did not miss anything. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra said that Kapil, Ayushmann and she had fun on the show.