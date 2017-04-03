Did Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra NOT miss Sunil Grover in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Did Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra NOT miss Sunil Grover in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’

By now, much has been said and written about Kapil Sharma and his infamous fall out with Sunil Grover, which was followed by Ali Asgar and Chandan Prabhakar quitting The Kapil Sharma Show. Even though the TRPs of the show are dropping, Kapil Sharma and team are managing their superlative best to resurrect the show and make it enjoy the Numero Uno status that it once enjoyed.

Keeping in tune with the ‘tradition’ of film stars promoting their films on the show, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra had come on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu. When asked about if they missed anything on the show, Ayushmann said that they did not miss anything. On the other hand, Parineeti Chopra said that Kapil, Ayushmann and she had fun on the show.

Tags : , , , , , ,

You might also like

Saif Ali Khan reacts to a man duping a woman

Saif Ali Khan reacts to a man duping a woman…

Shahid Kapoor is talking about all the women in his life

Here’s why Shahid Kapoor is talking about all the…

Bahubali The Conclusion on April 7

Bahubali: The Beginning to release again before…

Athiya Shetty reveals her secret to happiness

Athiya Shetty reveals her secret to happiness

Abhishek Bachchan has four upcoming films and these are the ones!

Abhishek Bachchan has four upcoming films and…

Arrest warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant

BREAKING: Arrest warrant issued against Rakhi…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification