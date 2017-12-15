Athiya Shetty to launch her own clothing line

Gradually turning into a fashion force to reckon with, Athiya Shetty has been approached by a popular fashion label to launch her own clothing line for youngsters. Ever since her debut, the gorgeous actress has been in news for her chic sartorial choices. Evidently a believer of ‘less is more’, Athiya has donned interesting sequins, cold shoulder tops, a mix of stripes and clothes with striking Indo-western elements, while making some of the most stunning red carpet appearances. With a huge following among the college-going youth, it is hardly a surprise that a clothing line has reached out to her.

A source close to a fashion label informs, “According to the label, Athiya is known for her fashion sensibilities. She is a hit when it comes to red carpet appearances and nails the high street fashion. So, after meetings with the brand, the young actor also shared her creative inputs and the kind of audience who follow her. Now, the team will revert to the actor with the final plan. The actor is quite excited about starting a new venture and is glad to be a part of the initiative.”

Commenting on the same Athiya says, “Yes, I have been approached to launch my own clothing line. I am looking forward to it and will soon make an official announcement.”

Back on the work front, post her debut in the 2015 film Hero, Athiya Shetty who was last seen in the Anil Kapoor – Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan that released earlier this year is yet to announce her next venture.