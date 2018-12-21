Bollywood Hungama
Armaan Kohli’s house RAIDED, illegal liquor worth Rs 1.99 lakhs confiscated

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Armaan Kohli, who has been controversy’s favourite child since always is again in the news and not for pleasant reasons. Armaan Kohli’s house was raided after 41 sealed bottles of liquor were confiscated from his house. He did not have a permit to hoard so much liquor purchased from Duty Free. The officials also found 35 empty bottles of liquor lying around in his house. It is alleged that he has been cheating the government of tax of Rs 20, 000 per day for keeping the bottles in his house without a permit. Armaan has been booked under Section 65 E of The Bombay Prohibition Act 1949. The actor was asked to be present in Bandra court on Friday to further the investigation.

Kohli was in the news not too long ago for harassing his girlfriend Neeru Randhawa. It was alleged that he physically abused her which made her lodge a complaint with authorities. Armaan was said to be in hiding after this matter came in to light.

Ex Bigg Boss contestant, Armaan was in news for having an affair with his co-contestant Tanishaa Mukherji, who also is Kajol’s sister. The couple were together even after he came out of house, but later broke up soon after. There were reports of him getting physical violent even with her. Before Neeru, another woman has alleged of physical assault against Kohli.

