Arjun Rampal is the star attraction at Norway Bollywood Festival

Arjun Rampal will be the star attraction at the Norway Bollywood Festival this year where his film Daddy will be the closing film on September 14. Producer Rahul Mittra and Raju Chadha, the presenter of Daddy will also be present. Daddy is based on the life and times of gangster turned politician Arun Gawli.

Bollywood Norway Festival will also be attended by Madhur Bhandarkar and Gulshan Grover with a musical concert by Jasbir Jassi and Jaspinder Narula. Several acclaimed films like Konkona Sen Sharma’s ‘A Death In The Gunj‘, Madhur’s ‘Indu Sarkar‘, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi‘ and many others will be showcased at the festival from September 8-14. The festival will be attended by thousands of Indians and Scanidavians and is an attempt at spreading Indian movies and culture. In the past, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Hema Malini, Zeenat Aman and many others have attended this prestigious festival.