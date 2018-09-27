Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan dodge the question about Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment allegation against Nana Patekar during Thugs Of Hindostan trailer launch

The current talk about Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar has left the nation in shock. The actress, who had been away from the limelight for a while now, returned to India last month. In the most shocking revelation, she has accused Nana Patekar of asking to do intimate step in a Horn Ok Please song which wasn’t revealed to her earlier and neither was it in the contract. She has accused him of behaving aggressively during the shooting of 2008 film which resulted in her opting out of the film. She was even threatened by some goons when the shooting was stalled for hours as she refused to come of her vanity van.

Today, during the trailer launch of Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were asked about Tanushree Dutta’s allegation against veteran actor Nana Patekar. As many known Mr. Bachchan usually dodges controversial questions, he clearly dodged it again and said, “My name is neither Tanushree nor Nana Patekar, how can I answer your question.”

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, had a more diplomatic response to the ongoing controversy. “Without knowing the veracity of something, it’s not right for me to comment on it. But whenever something like this does happen, it’s a sad thing. Whether this has happened, that is for people to investigate,” Aamir said.

It isn’t the first time Amitabh Bachchan has dodged a question. When Priyanka Chopra had worn a dress during her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he had once again decided not to respond to it. Even during the Kathua Rape case, he had chosen not to respond. Given that Aamir Khan has suffered enough backlash with the intolerance statement, he has mostly always chosen to respond in diplomatic manner.

