Akshay Kumar ties up with BMC as part of Toilet – Ek Prem Katha promotions

Akshay Kumar is all set to promote his upcoming film, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, after returning from London. The actor has a unique promotional strategy in mind for the social drama. In keeping with the film’s message of improving sanitation condition in India, Akshay Kumar has decided to meet Mumbai’s clean-up marshals, who work for Mumbai’s municipal corporation called the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to a source, “It was Akshay Kumar’s idea to get the clean-up marshals of the city together. They understand the city’s inherent issues the best. He is hosting an event today to honour their contribution in keeping Mumbai moving seamlessly. A representative from each ward in the city will be present at the event.”

Akshay also intends to spearhead a campaign to make the city cleaner. “The actor and his team will work with counsellors and BMC officials in teaching slum dwellers not to dump garbage into the drains and even educate them about waste management.”

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha is a social satire that throws light on the importance of having toilets in each and every house. Besides Akshay Kumar, it also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Divyendu Sharma. It is directed by Shree Narayan Singh and is all set to release on August 11.