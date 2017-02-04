Akshay Kumar to play hockey coach sport sporting dhoti kurta in Gold?

Reema Kagti took social media by surprise when she went on to announce the period film Gold starring Akshay Kumar. The Talaash filmmaker further went on to state that this is a sports drama based on the 1948 Olympic win.

Gold will showcase India’s first win at the 14th Olympiad that was held in London. Interestingly it also marks the first victory of the country post-Independence from the British Raj. Akshay Kumar will apparently been seen as the coach of the team and now we hear that the superstar will be seen sporting only dhoti and kurta in the film.

Yes, while we have seen Akshay Kumar in traditional outfits before, this will be the first time where the actor will be sporting dhoti – kurta throughout the film. Reema Kagti had earlier mentioned that this would be a fictional take on the hockey win of that year and also that it would have strong emotional drama at the forefront.

It is being said that Gold will commence shooting in July or August this year and it is slated to release on August 15, 2018.