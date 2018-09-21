Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 5 lakhs to acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal

It’s been more than established that Akshay Kumar has always been vocal about his love for the nation and the people who have been struggling in their lives. Time and again, he has helped many in need and once again he has done the same. This time, the actor has donated whopping amount of Rs. 5 lakhs to acid attack survivour Laxmi Agarwal.

Akshay Kumar recently came across the story of Laxmi Agarwal who is jobless since a year now and is on the verge of getting evicted from her house. After reading the news recently, the actor reached out to provide her monetary help. Akshay Kumar revealed his contribution is a very small gesture. The actor said that he wanted to help so Laxmi coule once again get on her feet and find herself a job with dignity without having to worry about her house rent and other kinds of stress. He said that she should be able to feed her child. He added that no amount of awards, medals or accolades help in surviving. One has to help through practical ways as well.

Laxmi Agarwal became the victim of acid attack when a stalker disfigured her face. She had to undergo several surgeries. She later became dedicated to help those in need and fight against the crime and spread awareness about it. She was even felicitated by former First Lady of United States, Michelle Obama in 2014.