When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rushed to Sachin Tendulkar’s wife Anjali’s parents rescue!

A few days ago, when a fire broke out Bandra’s La Mer building on Tuesday afternoon, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were among the first to be spotted as they rushed there when they heard the news. They provided for water and food to Anjali Tendulkar’s parents and the other residents of the building as they couldn’t go up to their apartments for hours. Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali used to stay in La Mer, but moved to a bungalow in Perry Cross Road at Bandra six years ago. They are close to the Bachchans and had attended Abhishek and Aishwarya’s wedding in Prateeksha (Sachin was part of the baraat). In May this year, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya had attended the grand premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams.

Says a source, “The fire apparently broke out in one the floors where Sachin Tendulkar’s in-laws, Anand and Annabel Mehta live in. Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda also lives there, as the actress owns a flat on the 12th floor in the 16-storey building. When the fire broke out Aishwarya and Abhishek rushed there and found many residents of the building had come down when the news of the fire reached them. She and Abhishek took them out for lunch but as Anjali’s parents had to stay back, the actress got lunch for them from outside. It was afternoon when the fire broke out, there was no electricity and the lifts were not working so those who were down couldn’t go up till 5.30-6pm when the electricity came back.”

The thoughtful actress met some families from Le Mer who had come down when news of the fire reached them and took them out for lunch as they could not go into their house for a couple of hours. “Aishwarya had also bought plenty of water bottles and distributed them to all she met. She has lived in that building for years and had stayed with her parents till she got married so she knows many of the people there, including ad man Prahlad Kakkar with whom she has worked with. She shares warm equation with most of them and was extremely concerned when she heard of the fire breaking out.”

The source adds that recently post the fire there’s been speculation that Vrinda will shift in with Ash and Abhishek to their Juhu bungalow but rubbishes the rumour. “It’s totally baseless – of course every daughter would want that but there is no truth to that.”

Aishwarya was to start shooting for Fanney Khan from October 26 but because her co-star Rajkummar Rao fractured his ankle last week, her shooting schedule is being re-arranged.