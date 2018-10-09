After being accused of sexual misconduct, Kailash Kher says he is disappointed and not aware of any such act

While Tanushree Dutta – Nana Patekar and Vikas Bahl sexual harassment controversies continue to make headlines, many women in the past one week have outed many known names from several fields who have made them uncomfortable, sexually harassed, abused, assaulted and so on. Since then, many names have cropped up including that of Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Gaurang Doshi, Rajat Kapoor and many more. One of the names that were recently revealed on social media was that of singer Kailash Kher.

Singer-composer Kailash Kher has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women who have alleged that the singer made them uncomfortable and tried touching their thigh during the professional meeting. In a statement released to Indo-Asian News Service, Kailash Kher said, “For all those who know me and have come across me, will know how much I respect humanity, especially women, even more for the ones who work in media since their work is difficult.”

“I was travelling and when I heard about this news, I got extremely disappointed to know what my state of happiness has been taken for. I am neither aware of any such act that has been mentioned nor remember it. I am almost all the time in my own simple world, but in case anyone has taken or thought something differently about anything, then it is my sincere apology. My devotion to music makes me who I am and I am thankful for all the love and support,” he said.