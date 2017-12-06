Abhishek Bachchan clapbacks at a woman who called Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrogant and trolled his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is known to be witty on social media. The actor has never stopped himself from responding to the trolls who bring down his family when ranting against him. Similar thing happened recently when a woman tried to question the way Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were trying to raise their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan.

It so happened that this troll responded to a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Aaradhya Bahchchan from their recent appearance at a wedding in Mangalore. Those pictures had gone viral on the social media when the troll responded to one of them. In a tweet, which has now been deleted, the troll tagged Abhishek Bachchan and said, “@juniorbachchan is ur child not going to school? I do wonder what school gives permission to take out a kid when u like to go a trip with mom. Or are you guys going for beauty without brains. Always hang in hand with a arrogant mom. Not having a normal childhood.”

Abhishek Bachchan, who had previously schooled a troll commenting on his daughter, once again was quick to respond to the troll in his witty way. He wrote back saying, “Ma’am, as far as I know.. Most schools are shut for the weekend. She goes to school on the weekdays. Maybe you should try it considering you spelling in your tweet.”

On the professional front, Abhishek Bachchan recently walked out of JP Dutta’s film Paltan. He is yet to announce his next project!