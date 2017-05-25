This is how Aamir Khan reacted after watching Sachin: A Billion Dreams

He is the God of cricket or so assumed by crores of Indians. Sachin Tendulkar is a name synonymous to cricket and when Sachin: A Billion Dreams was announced, his fans were more than thrilled. The docudrama, that will hit the big screens this week, first was screened specially for the celebrities and many of the cricketer’s fans from the fraternity attended this special screening.

Aamir Khan too decided to catch up on Sachin: A Billion Dreams and couldn’t stop raving about it. The actor is known to get emotional after watching heart touching films and this time around too the superstar continued to shower praises on the film claiming it to be a must watch for all the cricketer’s fans. “I have always been a big fan of Sachin. This is a beautiful film. For a Sachin fan, it is an emotional film because we experience the journey of Sachin Tendulkar once again on the big screen and take a look at all the ups and downs in his life. All of us who are such big fans of Sachin will really love this film. Especially, the last speech given by Sachin will definitely leave you in tears. I really wish Sachin and his entire all the very best and I am sure everyone will love the film.”

On the other hand, Aamir Khan also revealed his fan moment for Sachin when he spoke about the qualities he admires in the actor. “I appreciate the passion, the love he has for cricket. His dedication, his hard work, his grace, his dignity, the way he has lived his life – he is an icon for all of us.”