Drishyam The Conclusion Day 5 Morning Update: Film collects Rs. 2.21 cr nett; Maharashtra and PVR lead

Drishyam The Conclusion has started its fifth day on a steady note, collecting Rs. 2.21 crore nett so far. Around 95,000 tickets have been sold across 4,320 shows in 539 cities and 1,475 venues. Overall occupancy is at 10.0%. The morning shows did better at 10.9%, and the afternoon slot has begun at 9.0%. The evening and night shows haven't started yet, and they are usually when the film picks up the most on a working day, so the final figure should climb well past this.

Maharashtra leads the states with Rs. 66.94 lakh nett, almost a third (30.3%) of the total, from 28,983 tickets. NCR follows with Rs. 48.54 lakh (22.0%), and Rajasthan is third with Rs. 14.55 lakh. Rajasthan also has the best occupancy of the top three at 14.6%.

Among cities, Mumbai comes first with Rs. 27.40 lakh nett, selling 11,508 tickets across 322 shows. Delhi is second with Rs. 24.38 lakh and the strongest occupancy of the top three at 17.0%, on just 194 shows. Pune takes third with Rs. 19.26 lakh from 8,143 tickets.

PVR tops the chains with Rs. 63.98 lakh nett (29.0% of the total) and 16.1% occupancy across 152 venues. INOX is second with Rs. 46.20 lakh and 13.5% occupancy, followed by Cinepolis with Rs. 17.37 lakh and 10.7%.