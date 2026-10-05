Drishyam The Conclusion Monday afternoon box office update: Film collects Rs. 4.13 cr by afternoon; Maharashtra and PVR lead the charge

Monday is the first real weekday test for Drishyam The Conclusion, and the film has begun it with Rs. 4.13 crore nett by afternoon. About 1.71 lakh tickets have been sold across 6,376 shows in 564 cities and 1,522 venues. Overall occupancy stands at 12.2%. The afternoon was the busiest slot at 12.6%, the morning stood at 11.7%, and the evening shows, which have only just started, are at 10.6%. As on most weekdays, footfalls should pick up after office and school hours, so the evening and night shows will decide where the day settles.

Maharashtra again leads the states with Rs. 1.35 crore nett, close to a third (32.7%) of the total, from 55,006 tickets. NCR follows with Rs. 76.44 lakh and Rajasthan is third with Rs. 26.35 lakh. Among cities, Mumbai tops the chart with Rs. 48.66 lakh nett, selling 19,109 tickets across 443 shows at 17.6% occupancy. Pune is close behind with Rs. 38.98 lakh and has the best occupancy of the top three at 20.0%, from just 333 shows. Delhi is third with Rs. 37.44 lakh at 18.0%.

PVR leads the chains with Rs. 1.07 crore nett (25.8% of the total) and 36,140 tickets across 883 shows at 156 venues, with 19.2% occupancy. INOX is second with Rs. 78.87 lakh and 15.8% occupancy, followed by Cinepolis with Rs. 35.89 lakh and 14.2%.