Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar’s comedy sells 20,000 tickets in national chains

The Akshay Kumar led Welcome To The Jungle releases with special paid previews all across the country from 7.30 PM today. The makers opened the advances on Tuesday, and the response has been decent. As on Thursday morning at 8 AM, Welcome To The Jungle has sold around 20,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - for the opening day along with paid previews.

Out of this, around 11,000 tickets are sold for the paid previews and remaining 9,000 tickets have been sold for the opening day. The film is trailing behind Bhooth Bangla at the moment, though positive word of mouth can turn the tide in favour of Welcome, as it will benefit from a bank holiday on Friday in the form of Muharram.

The film will see a final advance of about 60,000 tickets in the national multiplex chains for day one + paid previews, which will be about 20 percent lower than Akshay's last release, Bhooth Bangla (72,000 tickets). The hope is on word of mouth to spread fast post the paid premieres on Thursday, and lead to a healthy opening on Friday.

The film should be looking to collect around Rs. 15 to 17 crore on Friday including the paid previews, which sets it up well for big gains over the opening weekend.

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection