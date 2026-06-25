comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar’s comedy sells 20,000 tickets in national chains » Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar’s comedy sells 20,000 tickets in national chains

Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar’s comedy sells 20,000 tickets in national chains

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Akshay Kumar led Welcome To The Jungle releases with special paid previews all across the country from 7.30 PM today. The makers opened the advances on Tuesday, and the response has been decent. As on Thursday morning at 8 AM, Welcome To The Jungle has sold around 20,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - for the opening day along with paid previews.

Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking: Akshay Kumar's comedy sells 20,000 tickets in national chains

Out of this, around 11,000 tickets are sold for the paid previews and remaining 9,000 tickets have been sold for the opening day. The film is trailing behind Bhooth Bangla at the moment, though positive word of mouth can turn the tide in favour of Welcome, as it will benefit from a bank holiday on Friday in the form of Muharram.

The film will see a final advance of about 60,000 tickets in the national multiplex chains for day one + paid previews, which will be about 20 percent lower than Akshay's last release, Bhooth Bangla (72,000 tickets). The hope is on word of mouth to spread fast post the paid premieres on Thursday, and lead to a healthy opening on Friday.

The film should be looking to collect around Rs. 15 to 17 crore on Friday including the paid previews, which sets it up well for big gains over the opening weekend.

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Welcome To The Jungle fever grips exhibitors; Supergirl bookings delayed as theatres prioritize Akshay Kumar’s comic caper

Welcome To The Jungle fever grips…

EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal's fierce new poster from Mirzapur: The Movie raises anticipation ahead of teaser launch

EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal's fierce new poster…

SCOOP: After Raj and DK, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra to direct Salman Khan in a period film for Farhan Akhtar

SCOOP: After Raj and DK, Rakeysh Omprakash…

Alia, Sharvari and the New Internet Cool: Why Alpha and India’s Got Latent Own the Conversation on Social Right Now!

Alia, Sharvari and the New Internet Cool:…

Welcome To The Jungle to have one of the WIDEST releases; distributor demands ALL shows in single screens, 3 shows per screen in 6+ screen multiplexes

Welcome To The Jungle to have one of the…

Diljit Dosanjh’s San Francisco concert hit by stage invasion, protester carrying Khalistan Flag arrested mid-show

Diljit Dosanjh’s San Francisco concert hit…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification