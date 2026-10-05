Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Opening weekend jumps 7.5X from original film to finale

The Drishyam franchise has come a long way at the box office. What started with an opening weekend of Rs. 23.05 crore for the first film has now grown into a massive Rs. 174 crore opening weekend for Drishyam The Conclusion, underlining the phenomenal rise in the popularity of the franchise over the years. According to box office data, Drishyam opened to Rs. 23.05 crore in its first weekend. The film gradually built a strong audience base and became the foundation for what would go on to become one of Ajay Devgn's most successful franchises.

When Drishyam 2 arrived, the response was significantly bigger. The sequel collected Rs. 64.14 crore in its opening weekend, nearly three times the opening weekend of the original. The film went on to enjoy a blockbuster theatrical run, finishing with a lifetime collection of Rs. 240.54 crore.

Now, Drishyam The Conclusion has taken the franchise's opening weekend business to an entirely different level. The third instalment has collected Rs. 174 crore in its first three days, more than 2.7 times the opening weekend of Drishyam 2 and over seven times that of the original film.

The progression is particularly striking when the three opening weekends are placed together. Drishyam went from Rs. 23.05 crore to Rs. 64.14 crore with Drishyam 2, a jump of Rs. 41.09 crore. The third film has then added another Rs. 109.86 crore over its predecessor's opening weekend.

The latest film opened with Rs. 62.03 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 50.95 crore on Saturday and Rs. 60 crore on Sunday, taking the weekend to Rs. 174 crore. In percentage terms, Drishyam 2 grew the franchise's opening weekend by nearly 178% over the original. Drishyam The Conclusion has gone even further, registering a jump of more than 171% over Drishyam 2.

Across three films, therefore, the franchise has gone from a Rs. 23.05 crore opening weekend to Rs. 174 crore, an increase of nearly Rs. 151 crore. It is a remarkable trajectory for a franchise that has consistently expanded its audience with each instalment. Drishyam The Conclusion has now taken that growth to blockbuster proportions, delivering by far the biggest opening weekend in the history of the franchise.

Drishyam Franchise Opening Weekend

Drishyam - Rs. 23.05 cr

Drishyam 2 - Rs. 64.14 cr

Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 174 cr