Sooraj Barjatya's Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is gearing up for its first Sunday at the Indian box office. After registering growth on Saturday, the family entertainer has recorded advance bookings worth Rs. 2.85 crores NETT for Day 3, November 29. According to our tracking data, Yeh Prem Mol Liya has registered Rs. 2.85 crores NETT in advance bookings, with 1,12,529 tickets sold across 6,393 shows.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya Box Office Day 3 Advance Booking: Ayushmann Khurrana-Sooraj Barjatya film sells over 1.12 lakh tickets; Sunday advance hits Rs. 2.85 crores

The advance booking figures indicate that the film has managed to attract interest ahead of its first Sunday. However, the final collections will also depend on spot bookings and walk-in audiences throughout the day. The city-wise advance booking trends reveal that Mumbai has emerged as the biggest contributor to Yeh Prem Mol Liya's Sunday advance collections. The presence of these three major metropolitan markets at the top is significant for a family entertainer, particularly as they represent important theatrical markets with a substantial multiplex presence.

The state-wise and regional breakdown reveals that Maharashtra has emerged as the biggest contributor to the film's Day 3 advance booking collections.

The National Capital Region (NCR) occupies second place, while Gujarat completes the top three. Interestingly, Maharashtra and NCR were also the film's leading markets on Saturday, contributing Rs. 1.29 crores and Rs. 89.28 lakhs NETT, respectively. Gujarat had contributed Rs. 45.89 lakhs on Saturday, making it another important market for the film.

Yeh Prem Mol Liya opened at Rs. 3.67 crores NETT on Friday, November 27, before witnessing a jump of 31.5% on Saturday to collect Rs. 4.83 crores.

With this, the film's two-day India NETT collections stand at Rs. 8.51 crores.

All eyes will now be on whether Yeh Prem Mol Liya can deliver its biggest single-day collection so far and finish its opening weekend on a positive note.

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