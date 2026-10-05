Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: From No. 21 to No. 12 in DAYS, Drishyam franchise needs Rs. 27.60 cr to enter Top 10 Franchises

Drishyam The Conclusion has not just delivered a blockbuster opening for Ajay Devgn; it has dramatically changed the standing of the entire franchise on the Hindi box office charts. Before the release of the third instalment, the Drishyam franchise had collected Rs. 307.67 crore from its first two films, Rs. 67.13 crore from Drishyam and Rs. 240.54 crore from Drishyam 2. With Drishyam The Conclusion adding Rs. 174 crore in its opening weekend, the franchise’s combined tally has now surged to approximately Rs. 481.67 crore.

That puts the franchise within striking distance of the Top 10 Hindi film franchises. The No. 10 position is currently occupied by the Singham franchise, which stands at Rs. 509.27 crore. With the Drishyam franchise sitting at approximately Rs. 481.67 crore, it now needs only around Rs. 27.60 crore to overtake Singham and break into the Top 10.

It is a remarkable turnaround for the franchise. Just days ago, Drishyam stood at No. 21 on the Hindi franchise chart with its first two films accounting for Rs. 307.67 crore. The arrival of Drishyam The Conclusion has completely transformed that picture.

The third film itself has contributed Rs. 174 crore in just three days. It opened with Rs. 62.03 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 50.95 crore on Saturday and Rs. 60 crore on Sunday. The Rs. 174 crore opening weekend has therefore added more than half of the combined lifetime business of the first two films in a matter of days.

More importantly, the franchise is now on the cusp of a major ranking change. A further Rs. 27.60 crore from Drishyam The Conclusion would be enough to push the franchise past Singham and into the Top 10 Hindi franchises.

For a series that began with a Rs. 67.13 crore lifetime grosser, the transformation is quite extraordinary. Drishyam The Conclusion has taken the franchise from No. 21 to the doorstep of the Top 10 in a matter of days, with the next milestone now firmly within reach.