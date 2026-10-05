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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Film earns 2.6X Drishyam’s lifetime collection in just 3 days » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Film earns 2.6X Drishyam’s lifetime collection in just 3 days

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Film earns 2.6X Drishyam’s lifetime collection in just 3 days

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion has wasted little time in establishing its box office credentials. The third instalment of the popular franchise has collected Rs. 174 crore in its opening weekend, a figure that puts its phenomenal start into perspective when compared with the lifetime business of the original Drishyam.

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Film earns 2.6X Drishyam’s lifetime collection in just 3 days

According to box office data, Drishyam ended its theatrical run with a lifetime collection of Rs. 67.13 crore. Drishyam The Conclusion, meanwhile, has already accumulated Rs. 174 crore in just three days. In other words, the latest film has collected nearly 2.6 times what the original Drishyam earned over its entire theatrical run and it has achieved that feat before even completing its first Monday.

The journey has been remarkable for a franchise that has grown considerably with every instalment. Drishyam established the foundation with its gripping story and strong word of mouth, while Drishyam 2 took the franchise to an entirely different level, finishing its theatrical run at Rs. 240.54 crore.

Drishyam The Conclusion has now taken that momentum several notches higher. The film opened with Rs. 62.03 crore on Friday before collecting Rs. 50.95 crore on Saturday. It bounced back strongly on Sunday with Rs. 60 crore, taking its opening weekend to Rs. 174 crore.

The comparison also highlights just how dramatically the franchise has expanded in popularity. What began with a Rs. 67.13 crore lifetime grosser has now become one of the biggest box office stories of 2026, with the third film crossing the original film’s lifetime business in barely a few hours of its second day.

With the weekday business still to come, Drishyam The Conclusion is now firmly chasing the lifetime benchmark established by Drishyam 2 and, in the process, rewriting the franchise’s box office history.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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