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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 100 cr mark in just two days; total reaches Rs. 112.98 cr » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 100 cr mark in just two days; total reaches Rs. 112.98 cr

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 100 cr mark in just two days; total reaches Rs. 112.98 cr

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam The Conclusion has hit the Rs. 100 crore milestone at the India box office in just two days. The Abhishek Pathak directorial, which opened to a massive Rs. 62.03 crore on Friday, continued its strong run on Saturday with a collection of Rs. 50.95 crore, taking its two-day total to an impressive Rs. 112.98 crore.

The film's opening day had already set the tone for what promised to be a big theatrical run. With Rs. 62.03 crore on Friday, Drishyam The Conclusion registered the second-highest opening day of 2026, behind only Dhurandhar The Revenge, and comfortably surpassed the opening-day figures of several major releases this year.

What makes the two-day performance even more significant is that the film has managed to maintain a strong pace despite the natural drop from Friday. Drishyam The Conclusion added Rs. 50.95 crore on Saturday, pushing the film well past the Rs. 100 crore mark and taking its India net collection to Rs. 112.98 crore after two days.

The achievement also gives the concluding chapter of the popular Drishyam franchise a remarkable start. The first film had collected Rs. 5.80 crore on its opening day, while Drishyam 2 opened at Rs. 15.38 crore. Drishyam The Conclusion, in comparison, has taken the franchise to an entirely different level at the box office.

With Sunday still to come, the film is now firmly positioned for a massive opening weekend. The key question will be how high Drishyam The Conclusion can take its weekend total after crossing the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark in just 48 hours.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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