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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 2 Estimate: Ajay Devgn’s thriller remains ROCK SOLID; collects Rs. 50-51 crore on Saturday » Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 2 Estimate: Ajay Devgn’s thriller remains ROCK SOLID; collects Rs. 50-51 crore on Saturday

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 2 Estimate: Ajay Devgn’s thriller remains ROCK SOLID; collects Rs. 50-51 crore on Saturday

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Ajay Devgn-led Drishyam 3 has continued its phenomenal run at the Indian box office on Saturday. After taking a historic opening of Rs. 62.03 crore on Friday, the Abhishek Pathak directorial has collected in the range of Rs. 50 crore to Rs. 51 crore on Day 2, according to very early estimates.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 2 Estimate: Ajay Devgn’s thriller remains ROCK SOLID; collects Rs. 50-51 crore on Saturday

The film witnessed the expected drop after its extraordinary opening day, but the collections continue to remain at blockbuster levels. Drishyam 3 recorded strong occupancy across multiplexes as well as single screens, with the national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – continuing to contribute heavily to the business. The two-day total of the film now stands at approximately Rs. 112 crore to Rs. 113 crore, which is an exceptional result.

The real action now shifts to Sunday, when Drishyam 3 is expected to witness a jump in collections. If the film manages to grow as expected, it will comfortably cruise past the Rs. 165 crore mark in its opening weekend, with an outside chance of going significantly higher depending on the Sunday momentum.

The audience reports for Drishyam 3 continue to be positive and the film has emerged as a theatrical juggernaut. With Udta Teer moving its release to October 23, the Ajay Devgn starrer also has a clear run ahead, which should help it consolidate its position over the weekdays.

Drishyam 3 is already racing towards becoming the biggest blockbuster of Ajay Devgn’s career. The third instalment has further cemented Drishyam as one of the biggest and most successful franchises of Indian cinema, and all eyes are now on how big the Sunday number turns out to be.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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