Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer becomes second-fastest Rs. 100 cr grosser of 2026; achieves feat in just 2 days

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam The Conclusion has added another major box office achievement to its phenomenal opening run. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has emerged as the second-fastest Rs. 100 crore grosser of 2026, reaching the coveted milestone in just two days of its release.

The film opened to a massive Rs. 62.03 crore on Friday and maintained its momentum on Saturday, collecting an estimated Rs. 50.95 crore. With this, Drishyam The Conclusion has accumulated Rs. 112.98 crore in just two days at the India box office, comfortably crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark.

The only 2026 release to reach the century mark faster is Dhurandhar The Revenge, which achieved the feat on its opening day itself. The Ranveer Singh starrer had raced past the Rs. 100 crore milestone in a single day. Drishyam The Conclusion now follows, while Border 2 occupies the third spot, taking three days to cross the mark with Rs. 341.70 crore.

Mirzapur - The Movie and Toxic took four days each to enter the Rs. 100 crore club, collecting Rs. 213.41 crore and Rs. 132.98 crore respectively during that period. Awarapan 2 achieved the feat in six days with Rs. 146.149 crore, while Dhamaal 4 needed nine days to reach Rs. 100 crore, with its total standing at Rs. 163.80 crore at the time.

Bhooth Bangla and Welcome To The Jungle took 10 days each to cross the milestone, while Hanuman Ansh had one of the longest journeys among the year's Rs. 100 crore films, taking 30 days to get there.

For Drishyam The Conclusion, however, the pace has been extraordinary. With Rs. 112.98 crore already accumulated after two days, the film has entered the Rs. 100 crore club but has done so faster than all but one release in 2026. With Sunday still to come, the Ajay Devgn-led thriller is now eyeing an even bigger opening weekend and potentially more records in the days ahead.

Top 10 Fastest Rs. 100 cr Grossers of 2026

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 1108.09 cr - 1 Day

Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 112.98 cr - 2 Days

Border 2 - Rs. 341.70 cr - 3 Days

Mirzapur - The Movie - Rs. 213.41 cr - 4 Days

Toxic - Rs. 132.98 cr - 4 Days

Awarapan 2 - Rs. 146.149 cr - 6 Days

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 163.80 cr - 9 Days

Bhooth Bangla - Rs. 168.263 cr - 10 Days

Welcome To The Jungle - Rs. 130.796 cr - 10 Days

Hanuman Ansh - Rs. 306.76 cr - 30 Days