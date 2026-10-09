Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer becomes the third highest opening week grosser of 2026 with Rs. 240 cr

Drishyam The Conclusion has secured the third position among the highest opening-week grossers of 2026, collecting Rs. 240 crore in its first seven days at the India box office. Starring Ajay Devgn, the thriller has delivered a strong opening run, placing itself among the year's biggest theatrical performers and further strengthening the commercial standing of the Drishyam franchise.

The film opened in cinemas on October 2 and benefited from the Gandhi Jayanti holiday and the extended weekend. It collected Rs. 62 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 52 crore on Saturday and Rs. 60 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to Rs. 174 crore. The film then carried its momentum into the weekdays, earning Rs. 19 crore each on Monday and Tuesday, followed by Rs. 15.50 crore on Wednesday. With its updated opening-week collection now at Rs. 240 crore, the film has established itself among the biggest releases of the year.

In the 2026 opening-week rankings, Dhurandhar The Revenge leads the list with Rs. 649 crore, followed by Border 2, which collected Rs. 244.97 crore. Drishyam The Conclusion occupies the third position, trailing Border 2 by just Rs. 4.97 crore while remaining comfortably ahead of the rest of the year's releases.

Mirzapur – The Movie ranks fourth with Rs. 143.75 crore, followed by Toxic at Rs. 130.09 crore and Awarapan 2 at Rs. 111.16 crore. The remaining films in the top 10 are Dhamaal 4 with Rs. 94.45 crore, Welcome To The Jungle with Rs. 91.64 crore, Dhooth Bangla with Rs. 79.75 crore and Cocktail 2 with Rs. 67.81 crore.

The performance is particularly noteworthy for Devgn, as Drishyam The Conclusion has combined the familiarity of an established franchise with a strong opening-week response. Its Rs. 240 crore haul also makes it the actor's highest opening-week grosser, surpassing Singham Again, which collected Rs. 186.60 crore during its first seven days.

With its first week placing it among the biggest releases of 2026, the film will now look to sustain its run in the second week. While the gap to Border 2 remains relatively narrow, its next few days at the box office will determine whether it can climb further up the annual rankings.

Top 10 Opening Week Grossers of 2026

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 649 cr

Border 2 - Rs. 244.97 cr

Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 240 cr

Mirzapur - The Movie - Rs. 143.75 cr

Toxic - Rs. 130.09 cr

Awarapan 2 - Rs. 111.16 cr

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 94.45 cr

Welcome To The Jungle - Rs. 91.64 cr

Dhooth Bangla - Rs. 79.75 cr

Cocktail 2 - Rs. 67.81 cr