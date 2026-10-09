Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn scores his biggest opening week ever with Rs. 240 cr, leaves Singham Again behind

Drishyam The Conclusion has rewritten Ajay Devgn's box office record books, emerging as the actor's highest opening-week grosser with collections of Rs. 240 crore in its first seven days. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has surpassed the previous record held by Singham Again, underlining the extraordinary response to the concluding chapter of the popular thriller franchise.

The film opened in cinemas on October 2 and took full advantage of the Gandhi Jayanti holiday and the extended weekend. It collected Rs. 62 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 52 crore on Saturday and Rs. 60 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to Rs. 174 crore. The film maintained its momentum on weekdays, earning Rs. 19 crore each on Monday and Tuesday, followed by Rs. 15.50 crore on Wednesday. With its updated opening-week business now at Rs. 240 crore, the film has delivered an impressive first seven days at the box office.

The achievement becomes even more significant when compared with Devgn's previous releases. Singham Again, which had held the top position, collected Rs. 186.60 crore in its opening week. Drishyam The Conclusion has surpassed that figure by Rs. 53.40 crore, registering a growth of approximately 28.6% over the previous record-holder.

The difference is equally striking when compared with the actor's other major openers. Golmaal Again collected Rs. 136.07 crore in its first week, while Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior earned Rs. 118.91 crore. Singham Returns had collected Rs. 112.59 crore, and Drishyam 2 brought in Rs. 104.66 crore during its opening week.

Devgn's other notable opening-week performers include Raid 2 with Rs. 98.89 crore, Total Dhamaal with Rs. 94.55 crore, Dhamaal 4 with Rs. 94.45 crore and Son Of Sardaar with Rs. 83.25 crore. For Devgn, Drishyam The Conclusion marks a significant shift in his box office benchmarks. The film has not merely topped his opening-week chart but has done so by a substantial margin, with its first seven days delivering more than the opening-week collections of any of his previous releases.

With the first-week milestone now in the bag, the focus shifts to how much further the film can travel during its second week and where it will eventually rank among the actor's biggest commercial successes.

Ajay Devgn's Top 10 Highest Opening Week Grossers

Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 240 cr

Singham Again - Rs. 186.60 cr

Golmaal Again - rs. 136.07 cr

Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior - Rs. 118.91 cr

Singham Returns - Rs. 112.59 cr

Drishyam 2 - Rs. 104.66 cr

Raid 2 - Rs. 98.89 cr

Total Dhamaal Rs. 94.55 cr

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 94.45 cr

Son of Sardaar - Rs. 83.25 cr