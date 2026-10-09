Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs. 240 cr in Week 1, records biggest opening week in franchise

Drishyam The Conclusion has enjoyed a strong start at the box office, collecting Rs. 240 crore in its first week at the India box office. Starring Ajay Devgn, the film has capitalised on the popularity of the franchise to register an impressive opening run, with its first-week business putting it within striking distance of becoming the highest-grossing film in the series based on the reported India collections of its predecessor.

The Abhishek Pathak directorial opened with Rs. 62 crore on Friday, October 2, before collecting Rs. 52 crore on Saturday. The film witnessed a recovery on Sunday, when it earned Rs. 60 crore, taking its opening weekend total to Rs. 174 crore. The three-day performance gave the film a substantial head start as it entered the crucial weekday period.

The film subsequently collected Rs. 19 crore on Monday and maintained the same figure on Tuesday, followed by Rs. 15.50 crore on Wednesday. With its updated opening-week business now at Rs. 240 crore, the film has delivered a substantial first-week haul and strengthened its position among the year's biggest releases.

The first-week performance also brings the third instalment close to surpassing Drishyam 2, which collected Rs. 240.54 crore at the India box office. The gap between the two films is now just Rs. 0.54 crore, putting the latest instalment on the verge of overtaking its predecessor.

The franchise's box office trajectory has grown with every instalment. The original Drishyam collected Rs. 67.13 crore in India, while Drishyam 2 went on to earn Rs. 240.54 crore. With Drishyam The Conclusion now at Rs. 240 crore, the third film has nearly matched the predecessor's reported lifetime collection within its first week.

The film's next target will be to move past Drishyam 2's lifetime collection and sustain its theatrical run in the second week. Just Rs. 0.54 crore separates the two films, making the next collection update an important one for the franchise's box office record.

Drishyam Franchise Opening Week Box Office:

Drishyam – Rs. 36.65 cr

Drishyam 2 – Rs. 104.66 cr

Drishyam The Conclusion – Rs. 240 cr