Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer becomes the second highest second Friday grosser of 2026 with Rs. 13.20 crore

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam The Conclusion has emerged as the second highest second Friday grosser of 2026, collecting Rs. 13.20 crores at the box office. The film ranks just behind Dhurandhar The Revenge, which leads the list with Rs. 38 crores, while comfortably staying ahead of several other major releases this year.

The performance puts Drishyam The Conclusion ahead of Border 2, which collected Rs. 10.25 crore on its second Friday, and Mirzapur - The Movie, which earned Rs. 9.45 crore. The list further includes Bhooth Bangla at Rs. 5.60 crore, Dhamaal 4 at Rs. 5.39 crore and Awarapan 2 at Rs. 5.27 crore. Further down the rankings, Welcome To The Jungle collected Rs. 3.69 crore, followed by Cocktail 2 at Rs. 3.58 crore and The Vvaan at Rs. 3.20 crore.

For Drishyam The Conclusion, the second Friday performance adds another notable achievement to its theatrical run. The film has maintained a place among the year's strongest performers on a key weekday, underlining its ability to generate substantial business beyond its opening weekend.

The ranking also highlights the gap between the top two films and the rest of the films. While Dhurandhar The Revenge remains well ahead with Rs. 38 crore, Drishyam The Conclusion occupies the second position with Rs. 13.20 crore, leading Border 2 by Rs. 2.95 crore.

With this performance, the Ajay Devgn starrer continues to stand out in the 2026 box-office rankings, adding another strong statistical talking point to the film's run-in cinemas.

Top 10 Highest Second Friday Grossers of 2026:

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 38 cr

Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 13.20 cr

Border 2 - Rs. 10.25 cr

Mirzapur - The Movie - Rs. 9.45 cr

Bhooth Bangla - Rs. 5.60 cr

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 5.39 cr

Awarapan 2 - Rs. 5.27 cr

Welcome To The Jungle - Rs. 3.69 cr

Cocktail 2 - Rs. 3.58 cr

The Vvaan - Rs. 3.20 cr