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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer inches closer to Rs. 400 cr, collects Rs. 375.42 cr globally » Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer inches closer to Rs. 400 cr, collects Rs. 375.42 cr globally

Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer inches closer to Rs. 400 cr, collects Rs. 375.42 cr globally

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Drishyam The Conclusion is closing in on the Rs. 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The Ajay Devgn starrer has collected Rs. 375.42 crore globally, putting it just Rs. 24.58 crore short of the milestone. After a strong opening week in India, the film has also recorded a substantial overseas contribution, taking its worldwide business closer to another significant box office landmark.

Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer inches closer to Rs. 400 cr, collects Rs. 375.42 cr globally

According to the latest box office figures, the film has collected Rs. 240.64 crore nett in India, translating to an India gross of Rs. 286.48 crore. Its overseas gross stands at Rs. 88.94 crore, taking the worldwide collection to Rs. 375.42 crore.

With the worldwide tally now at Rs. 375.42 crore, Drishyam The Conclusion needs another Rs. 24.58 crore to enter the Rs. 400 crore club. The film's domestic performance has been the primary driver of its box office run, while the overseas business has further strengthened its global total.

The film opened strongly in India, collecting Rs. 62 crore on its first day before ending its opening weekend at Rs. 174 crore. It maintained its momentum through the weekdays, collecting Rs. 19 crore each on Monday and Tuesday, followed by Rs. 15.50 crore on Wednesday. The film's updated India nett collection has now reached Rs. 240.64 crore, reflecting its impressive run during the opening phase.

The worldwide figures underline the scale of the film's performance across markets. With an India gross of Rs. 286.48 crore and overseas collections of Rs. 88.94 crore, the thriller has built a worldwide total of Rs. 375.42 crore and is now within reach of the next major milestone.

The focus will now be on how quickly Drishyam The Conclusion can bridge the Rs. 24.58 crore gap and cross Rs. 400 crore worldwide. Its performance in the coming days will determine when the Ajay Devgn starrer reaches the landmark as it continues its theatrical run

Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Collections
India Nett: Rs. 240.64 cr
India Gross: Rs. 286.48 cr
Overseas: Rs. 88.94 cr
Worldwide: 375.42 cr

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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