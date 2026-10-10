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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 400 crore mark globally, collects Rs. 402.91 crore » Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 400 crore mark globally, collects Rs. 402.91 crore

Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer crosses Rs. 400 crore mark globally, collects Rs. 402.91 crore

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam The Conclusion has crossed the Rs. 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office, adding another major milestone to its theatrical run. The film has collected Rs. 402.91 crore globally, cementing its position among the notable box-office performers of 2026.

The film’s India business continues to be the biggest contributor to its worldwide total. Drishyam The Conclusion has collected Rs. 261.72 crore nett at the domestic box office, with its India gross standing at Rs. 311.57 crore. Overseas markets have contributed Rs. 91.34 crore, taking the film’s worldwide gross to Rs. 402.91 crore.

Crossing the Rs. 400 crore mark is a significant achievement for the Ajay Devgn starrer, particularly as it continues its theatrical run beyond the opening week. The film began its journey on a strong note, collecting Rs. 174 crore in its opening weekend. Its subsequent collections have helped it maintain momentum and push its worldwide tally past the latest milestone.

The film’s performance also underlines the strength of the Drishyam franchise, which has built a sizeable audience over the years through its suspense-driven storytelling and the popularity of its central character, Vijay Salgaonkar. The latest instalment has translated that familiarity into substantial theatrical business, with audiences contributing to its collections across domestic and overseas markets.

With worldwide collections now at Rs. 402.91 crore, Drishyam The Conclusion has moved beyond the Rs. 400 crore milestone. Its next box-office trajectory will depend on how well it sustains collections in the coming days, as the Ajay Devgn starrer continues its run in cinemas.

Drishyam The Conclusion Worldwide Collections:
India Nett: Rs. 261.72 cr
India Gross: Rs. 311.57 cr
Overseas: Rs. 91.34 cr
Worldwide: Rs. 402.91 cr

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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