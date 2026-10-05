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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn enters All-Time Top 10 with Rs. 174 cr opening weekend, beats War, KGF 2 and Sultan » Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn enters All-Time Top 10 with Rs. 174 cr opening weekend, beats War, KGF 2 and Sultan

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn enters All-Time Top 10 with Rs. 174 cr opening weekend, beats War, KGF 2 and Sultan

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam The Conclusion has turned out to be much bigger than a successful franchise finale. With Rs. 174 crore in its opening weekend, the film has now entered the Top 10 highest opening weekend grossers of all time. The Abhishek Pathak directorial opened with a massive Rs. 62 crore on Friday, followed by Rs. 52 crore on Saturday and a strong Rs. 60 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day total to Rs. 174 crore. The performance gives Drishyam The Conclusion the ninth-highest opening weekend in the history of Hindi cinema among the films in the current ranking.

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn enters All-Time Top 10 with Rs. 174 cr opening weekend, beats War, KGF 2 and Sultan

At the very top of the chart is Dhurandhar The Revenge, which remains in a league of its own with a staggering Rs. 443 crore opening weekend. Pushpa 2 – The Rule follows with Rs. 291 crore, while Jawan and Pathaan occupy the next two spots with Rs. 286.16 crore and Rs. 280.75 crore, respectively. Stree 2 stands at No. 5 with Rs. 204 crore, followed by Animal at Rs. 201.76 crore and K.G.F – Chapter 2 at Rs. 193.99 crore. Sultan, with Rs. 180.38 crore, is the film immediately above Drishyam The Conclusion.

The Ajay Devgn starrer has therefore entered the list by pushing War down the ranking. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's actioner had registered an opening weekend of Rs. 166.25 crore and now sits below Drishyam The Conclusion.

What makes the achievement even more striking is the gap between Drishyam The Conclusion and War. The Ajay Devgn starrer has collected Rs. 7.75 crore more over its opening weekend.

The film is also just Rs. 6.38 crore short of Sultan's Rs. 180.38 crore. A strong Monday could therefore see Drishyam The Conclusion make another significant jump on the all-time charts, although the comparison here is specifically for opening weekends.

Top 10 All-Time Highest Opening Weekend Grossers
Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 443 cr
Pushpa 2 - The Rule - Rs. 291 cr
Jawan - Rs. 286.16 cr
Pathaan - Rs. 280.75 cr
Stree 2 - Rs. 204 cr
Animal - Rs. 201.76 cr
KGF - Chapter 2 - Rs. 193.99 cr
Sultan - Rs. 180.38
Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 174 cr
War - Rs. 166.25 cr

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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