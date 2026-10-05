Drishyam 3 Monday Box Office Estimate: Ajay Devgn starrer storms past Rs. 20 crore on Day 4; set to hit Rs. 200 crore

The Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 3 is continuing with its glorious run at the box office in India. After raking in Rs. 175 crore in its opening weekend, the Abhishek Pathak directorial is showing a strong hold in business on Monday as early estimates are suggesting fourth day collections in the range of Rs. 21 crore to Rs. 22 crore.

The four day total of Drishyam 3 stands at Rs. 196 crore, and the thriller is all set to breeze past the Rs. 200 crore club tomorrow, in 5 days flat. Drishyam 3 will be aiming at first week business in the range of Rs. 250 crore, and then commence the journey to emerge the biggest ever Ajay Devgn film in flat 8 days.

The Monday hold is hinting at lifetime business of Drishyam 3 in the range of Rs. 400 crore, which is phenomenal for a thriller, and could stand tall in the years to come. Drishyam 3 is made on a restrained budget and will be a big money spinner for the producers as also Ajay Devgn.

The strongest hold for Drishyam 3 has come in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Pune, followed by Delhi NCR. All eyes are now on the weekdays trend now.