comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam 3 Monday Box Office Estimate: Ajay Devgn starrer storms past Rs. 20 crore on Day 4; set to hit Rs. 200 crore » Drishyam 3 Monday Box Office Estimate: Ajay Devgn starrer storms past Rs. 20 crore on Day 4; set to hit Rs. 200 crore

Drishyam 3 Monday Box Office Estimate: Ajay Devgn starrer storms past Rs. 20 crore on Day 4; set to hit Rs. 200 crore

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Ajay Devgn led Drishyam 3 is continuing with its glorious run at the box office in India. After raking in Rs. 175 crore in its opening weekend, the Abhishek Pathak directorial is showing a strong hold in business on Monday as early estimates are suggesting fourth day collections in the range of Rs. 21 crore to Rs. 22 crore.

Drishyam 3 Monday Box Office Estimate: Ajay Devgn starrer storms past Rs. 20 crore on Day 4; set to hit Rs. 200 crore

The four day total of Drishyam 3 stands at Rs. 196 crore, and the thriller is all set to breeze past the Rs. 200 crore club tomorrow, in 5 days flat. Drishyam 3 will be aiming at first week business in the range of Rs. 250 crore, and then commence the journey to emerge the biggest ever Ajay Devgn film in flat 8 days.

The Monday hold is hinting at lifetime business of Drishyam 3 in the range of Rs. 400 crore, which is phenomenal for a thriller, and could stand tall in the years to come. Drishyam 3 is made on a restrained budget and will be a big money spinner for the producers as also Ajay Devgn.

The strongest hold for Drishyam 3 has come in Maharashtra, especially Mumbai and Pune, followed by Delhi NCR. All eyes are now on the weekdays trend now.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt planning to revive Inshallah after Love And War: REPORT

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt…

EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Varman to direct modern mythological superhero spectacle Gadadhari Bheem; film to be produced by Dharma Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Varman to direct modern…

EXCLUSIVE: Shreyaa Chaudhry of Bandish Bandits fame to star opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in YRF and Posham Pa Pictures’ Mupapa

EXCLUSIVE: Shreyaa Chaudhry of Bandish…

R Madhavan, Disha Patani and Shriya Saran join Akshay Kumar-Sajid Khan’s next comedy

R Madhavan, Disha Patani and Shriya Saran…

EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth P Malhotra reveals Ikka sequel and Shaque Season 2 are in the works; also shares happiness at the response to Parineeti Chopra starrer show: “Haven’t got so many calls for a series before”

EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth P Malhotra reveals Ikka…

Shabana Azmi backs CJP’s Mumbai protest; says, “We don’t have to tolerate anything wrong”

Shabana Azmi backs CJP’s Mumbai protest;…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification