Drishyam Franchise Box Office: Drishyam overtakes Singham to become Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing franchise

The phenomenal performance of Drishyam The Conclusion has taken the Drishyam franchise to the top of a significant box office chart for Ajay Devgn. With the third instalment now contributing to the series' overall tally, Drishyam has emerged as Ajay Devgn's highest-grossing franchise, overtaking the hugely popular Singham series.

The Drishyam franchise has collectively amassed Rs. 519.67 crore at the India box office, putting it ahead of the Singham franchise, which stands at Rs. 509.27 crore. The gap between the two franchises is currently Rs. 10.40 crore, underlining just how closely the two properties have competed on the theatrical front.

The change at the top has largely been driven by the exceptional response to Drishyam The Conclusion. The original Drishyam had collected Rs. 67.13 crore during its theatrical run, before Drishyam 2 delivered a massive jump with Rs. 240.54 crore. The third instalment has now added Rs. 212 crore nett to the franchise tally, taking the combined business of the three films to Rs. 519.67 crore.

In comparison, the Singham franchise has built its tally across multiple instalments, with its combined India collection currently standing at Rs. 509.27 crore. While Singham remains one of Ajay Devgn's most recognisable commercial properties, the latest Drishyam has given its franchise a new position at the top of the actor's box office chart.

The other major franchises featuring Devgn remain some distance behind. The Dhamaal franchise, which includes Devgn's appearances across the series, has accumulated Rs. 394.42 crore, while the Golmaal franchise stands at Rs. 392.48 crore.

What makes the Drishyam achievement particularly interesting is the manner in which the franchise has grown. Unlike traditional action or comedy franchises built around scale and spectacle, the series has relied primarily on its characters, suspense and strong audience recall. The progression from Rs. 67.13 crore for the first film to Rs. 240.54 crore for the second and now Rs. 212 crore for the third demonstrates the substantial expansion of its theatrical audience.

With Drishyam The Conclusion still contributing to the franchise's overall business, the series has already established a new benchmark for Ajay Devgn. At Rs. 519.67 crore, Drishyam now stands as the actor's highest-grossing franchise, narrowly ahead of Singham and significantly ahead of Dhamaal and Golmaal.

Ajay Devgn's Highest Grossing Franchises:

Drishyam - Rs. 519.67 cr

Singham - Rs. 509.27 cr

Dhamaal - Rs. 394.42 cr

Golmaal - Rs. 392.48 cr