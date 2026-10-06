Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer records 68.5% growth over Drishyam 2 on first Monday

Drishyam The Conclusion has not only delivered the biggest opening weekend in the Drishyam franchise but has also recorded a significant jump over its predecessor when it comes to first Monday business. The Ajay Devgn starrer collected Rs. 20 crore on its first Monday, registering a 68.5% increase over the Rs. 11.87 crore collected by Drishyam 2 on its corresponding day.

Drishyam 2, which released in 2022, had collected Rs. 64.14 crore in its opening weekend before bringing in Rs. 11.87 crore on the first Monday. Its four-day total stood at Rs. 76.01 crore. Drishyam The Conclusion, meanwhile, has taken the franchise to an entirely different level, collecting Rs. 174 crore over its opening weekend before adding another Rs. 20 crore on Monday.

The comparison becomes even more striking when the opening weekend numbers of the two films are placed alongside each other. Drishyam 2 opened with Rs. 64.14 crore, while Drishyam The Conclusion amassed Rs. 174 crore, representing growth of more than 170% between the two instalments.

The first Monday figures continue the same upward trajectory. While Drishyam 2 managed a healthy Rs. 11.87 crore on its first Monday, the third film has almost doubled that performance with Rs. 20 crore. In other words, Drishyam The Conclusion has collected approximately 1.68 times what Drishyam 2 earned on the corresponding day.

This growth reflects the extraordinary expansion of the franchise over the years. Drishyam had established the foundation with a lifetime collection of Rs. 67.13 crore, while Drishyam 2 went on to become a major blockbuster with Rs. 240.54 crore. The third instalment has now opened at a scale that dwarfs the earlier films, with its four-day total already standing at around Rs. 194 crore.

The Rs. 20 crore Monday is therefore more than just another strong daily number. It demonstrates that the franchise has grown considerably since Drishyam 2, with the third film commanding significantly higher audience demand even after a massive opening weekend.

With the film now just a few crores away from Rs. 200 crore, Drishyam The Conclusion is rapidly rewriting the box-office benchmarks for the franchise and further establishing itself as one of the biggest theatrical successes of Ajay Devgn's career.