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Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam Franchise Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer takes series past Rs. 500 cr, enters Top 10 Hindi franchises » Drishyam Franchise Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer takes series past Rs. 500 cr, enters Top 10 Hindi franchises

Drishyam Franchise Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer takes series past Rs. 500 cr, enters Top 10 Hindi franchises

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Drishyam The Conclusion has taken the Drishyam franchise into a new box office league. With the third instalment now standing at Rs. 212 crore nett in India, the three-film franchise has collectively crossed the Rs. 500 crore mark, with its combined India nett collection reaching approximately Rs. 519.67 crore.

Drishyam Franchise Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer takes series past Rs. 500 cr, enters Top 10 Hindi franchises

The achievement is a striking reflection of how the franchise has grown with every instalment. The original Drishyam, released in 2015, ended its theatrical run at Rs. 67.13 crore. Seven years later, Drishyam 2 delivered a huge jump, finishing at Rs. 240.54 crore. The first two films had therefore accumulated Rs. 307.67 crore between them.

Drishyam The Conclusion has now added another Rs. 212 crore to that total, taking the franchise to Rs. 519.67 crore. In other words, the third film alone has contributed more than two-thirds of the combined business generated by the first two films.

The speed of this transformation is what makes the milestone particularly impressive. Before the arrival of Drishyam The Conclusion, the franchise had been placed at No. 21 on the Hindi franchise chart with Rs. 307.67 crore. Its opening weekend of Rs. 174 crore immediately pushed the combined tally to approximately Rs. 481.67 crore, bringing the series within striking distance of the Top 10.

Now, with the third film at Rs. 212 crore, the franchise has moved past the Rs. 500 crore barrier. It has also gone beyond the previous Top 10 benchmark represented by the Singham franchise, which had a combined India nett collection of Rs. 509.27 crore.

The journey is particularly notable because Drishyam was never positioned as a traditional big-scale franchise. Its strength has instead come from its characters, story and audience word-of-mouth. The jump from Rs. 67.13 crore for the first film to Rs. 240.54 crore for Drishyam 2, followed by Rs. 212 crore and counting for Drishyam The Conclusion, shows how significantly the audience for the series has expanded.

With Drishyam The Conclusion still adding to its tally, the franchise could move even higher on the all-time Hindi franchise chart. What started as a relatively modest performer has now become a Rs. 500 crore-plus theatrical franchise, giving Ajay Devgn another major box office property to his name.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Drishyam The Conclusion Movie Review

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