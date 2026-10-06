Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office: Ajay Devgn starrer becomes 3rd highest first Monday grosser of 2026 with Rs. 20 cr

Drishyam The Conclusion has continued its impressive run at the box office even after its blockbuster opening weekend. The Ajay Devgn starrer collected Rs. 20 crore on its first Monday, emerging as the third highest first Monday grosser of 2026.

The film, which opened to a massive response over the Gandhi Jayanti weekend, had already accumulated Rs. 174 crore in its opening weekend. The Monday hold has now taken its four-day total to Rs. 194 crore, underlining the strong audience interest in the concluding chapter of the popular franchise.

At Rs. 20 crore, Drishyam The Conclusion trails only Border 2, Dhurandhar The Revenge and Mirzapur - The Movie in the list of highest first Monday grossers of 2026. Border 2 leads with Rs. 63.59 cr followed by Dhurandhar The Revenge with Rs. 59 crore, and by Drishyam The Conclusion at Rs. 20 crore in third place and Mirzapur - The Movie at Rs. 16.05 crore.

The performance also puts Drishyam The Conclusion comfortably ahead of several other major releases of the year. Awarapan 2 collected Rs. 9.07 crore on its first Monday, while Welcome To The Jungle recorded Rs. 8.24 crore. Dhamaal 4 followed with Rs. 8.18 crore, ahead of Bhooth Bangla at Rs. 6.25 crore, Cocktail 2 at Rs. 6.07 crore and The Vvaan at Rs. 4.50 crore.

For Ajay Devgn, the Rs. 20 crore first Monday is another significant achievement in what a record-setting has been run for the actor and the Drishyam franchise. The film has not only delivered the biggest opening weekend of the franchise by a considerable margin but is now demonstrating the kind of weekday hold required for a major theatrical blockbuster.

With Rs. 194 crore already in the bag in just four days, Drishyam The Conclusion is now firmly on course to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark in India, with the milestone expected to arrive shortly. More importantly, its first Monday performance establishes the film as one of the strongest weekday performers of 2026.

Top 10 Highest First Monday Grossers of 2026

Border 2 - Rs. 63.59 cr

Dhurandhar The Revenge - Rs. 59 cr

Drishyam The Conclusion - Rs. 20 cr

Mirzapur - The Movie - Rs. 16.05 cr

Awarapan 2 - Rs. 9.07 cr

Welcome To The Jungle - Rs. 8.24 cr

Dhamaal 4 - Rs. 818 cr

Bhooth Bangla - Rs. 6.25 cr

Cocktail 2 - Rs. 6.07 cr

The Vvaan - Rs. 4.50 cr