Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn starrer sells 80,500 tickets across national chains for Day 1

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3 is witnessing a strong surge in advance booking ahead of its October 2 release. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has already sold 80,500 tickets across the national chains for its opening day, with the pace of advance sales gathering momentum as the film heads into the final days before release.

As of Monday night, Drishyam 3 has sold approximately 63,000 tickets at PVR INOX and 17,500 tickets at Cinepolis, taking the combined national-chain tally to 80,500 tickets for Friday. The film had stood at 55,000 tickets across the top national chains as of Monday noon, indicating a significant jump through the course of the day.

The current pace also puts Drishyam 3 in a strong position against Drishyam 2. The latter had recorded a final advance sale of around 1.16 lakh tickets at the national chains, a number that Drishyam 3 is expected to surpass by the end of Tuesday if the current momentum continues.

More significantly, the film is now chasing the 2.26 lakh-ticket final advance benchmark of Singham Again at the national chains. While Drishyam 3 still has ground to cover, the next 48 hours will be crucial as advance booking gathers further steam.

From a box-office perspective, the current advance trend is pointing towards a Rs. 45-50 crore-plus opening day, with the possibility of going higher depending on the final advance, spot bookings and ticket pricing. The film is also expected to benefit from a relatively high average ticket price, particularly at premium multiplex properties.

If the momentum sustains through Wednesday and Thursday, Drishyam 3 could potentially move towards the Rs. 50 crore mark, while a particularly strong combination of advances, spot bookings and premium ticket rates could push the opening further towards the Rs. 55 crore range.

The film, presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and the returning cast, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj joining the franchise. The film releases theatrically on October 2, 2026.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection