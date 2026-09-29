comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn starrer sells 80,500 tickets across national chains for Day 1 » Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn starrer sells 80,500 tickets across national chains for Day 1

Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn starrer sells 80,500 tickets across national chains for Day 1

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3 is witnessing a strong surge in advance booking ahead of its October 2 release. The Abhishek Pathak directorial has already sold 80,500 tickets across the national chains for its opening day, with the pace of advance sales gathering momentum as the film heads into the final days before release.

Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn starrer sells 80,500 tickets across national chains for Day 1

As of Monday night, Drishyam 3 has sold approximately 63,000 tickets at PVR INOX and 17,500 tickets at Cinepolis, taking the combined national-chain tally to 80,500 tickets for Friday. The film had stood at 55,000 tickets across the top national chains as of Monday noon, indicating a significant jump through the course of the day.

The current pace also puts Drishyam 3 in a strong position against Drishyam 2. The latter had recorded a final advance sale of around 1.16 lakh tickets at the national chains, a number that Drishyam 3 is expected to surpass by the end of Tuesday if the current momentum continues.

More significantly, the film is now chasing the 2.26 lakh-ticket final advance benchmark of Singham Again at the national chains. While Drishyam 3 still has ground to cover, the next 48 hours will be crucial as advance booking gathers further steam.

From a box-office perspective, the current advance trend is pointing towards a Rs. 45-50 crore-plus opening day, with the possibility of going higher depending on the final advance, spot bookings and ticket pricing. The film is also expected to benefit from a relatively high average ticket price, particularly at premium multiplex properties.

If the momentum sustains through Wednesday and Thursday, Drishyam 3 could potentially move towards the Rs. 50 crore mark, while a particularly strong combination of advances, spot bookings and premium ticket rates could push the opening further towards the Rs. 55 crore range.

The film, presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar alongside Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor and the returning cast, with Jaideep Ahlawat and Prakash Raj joining the franchise. The film releases theatrically on October 2, 2026.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

SCOOP: Ramayana makers plan PATHBREAKING pre-Diwali release; Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi starrer expected to release worldwide on November 5

SCOOP: Ramayana makers plan PATHBREAKING…

EXCLUSIVE: Srikanth makers Tushar Hiranandani and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani announce Ragda 25; film based on Indian Army’s first experimental batch of 25 women

EXCLUSIVE: Srikanth makers Tushar…

BREAKING: PVR Inox announces a delicious offer - Buy 4 tickets of Drishyam The Conclusion and get Pav Bhaji free

BREAKING: PVR Inox announces a delicious…

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar’s Nayyi Navelli trailer to be unveiled on September 30; makers plan special welcome with 250 dhols

EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam Dhar’s Nayyi Navelli…

Anubhav Sinha launches music label ‘Benaras Beat’ with exclusive songs to be unveiled

Anubhav Sinha launches music label ‘Benaras…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar-Anees Bazmee’s Mauja Hi Mauja lands a BIG Rs. 60 crore distribution deal with PVR Inox

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar-Anees Bazmee’s Mauja Hi…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification