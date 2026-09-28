Drishyam 3 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn starrer eyes HISTORIC Rs. 50–60 cr. opening; 55,000 tickets sold already

Ajay Devgn is back as Vijay Salgaonkar and the records are coming down crashing in its advance booking. As on Monday at 12 noon, Drishyam 3 has sold 55,000 tickets across the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - and is headed to record the biggest ever advance booking for Ajay Devgn.

The film is headed to score huge advances over the coming 3 days, and the target will be to consolidate the momentum with a 3 lakh plus closure in the national chains. At the moment, Drishyam 3 is tracking towards a start of Rs. 50 crore, with the potential to go higher towards the Rs. 60 crore mark too.

This would mean the biggest day one for Ajay Devgn going past Singham Again, which opened around the Rs. 43.7 crore mark. Drishyam is showing strong momentum in the non-national chains too, and the response is almost unanimous all across the board.

Drishyam 3 is expected to surpass the lifetime collections of Drishyam 2 in less than a week, and if the content lands with positive talk, it has the scope of doing something unimaginable at the box-office.

More Pages: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection