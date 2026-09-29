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Bollywood Hungama » News » Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 53: After record eighth weekend, film adds Rs. 1.61 crore on Monday; reaches Rs. 297.52 crore » Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 53: After record eighth weekend, film adds Rs. 1.61 crore on Monday; reaches Rs. 297.52 crore

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 53: After record eighth weekend, film adds Rs. 1.61 crore on Monday; reaches Rs. 297.52 crore

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hanuman Ansh continues its remarkable theatrical run and is now just Rs. 2.48 crore away from the Rs. 300 crore mark. The film collected Rs. 1.61 crore on its 53rd day, Monday, September 28, taking its cumulative India net collection to Rs. 297.52 crore.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Day 53: After record eighth weekend, film adds Rs. 1.61 crore on Monday; reaches Rs. 297.52 crore

The Monday collection represents a 75.31% decline from the previous day, when the film had collected Rs. 6.52 crore on Sunday. The film had enjoyed a strong eighth weekend, collecting Rs. 14.57 crore from Friday to Sunday, with the Sunday business itself registering a 14.79% jump over Saturday.

Despite entering its eighth week, Hanuman Ansh continues to command a significant theatrical presence. The film had collected Rs. 39.41 crore in its seventh week before adding another Rs. 14.57 crore during its eighth weekend. With the total now at Rs. 297.52 crore, the film is within striking distance of the Rs. 300 crore milestone. At the current stage of its run, the immediate box-office focus is therefore on when the film crosses the landmark.

Hanuman Ansh has also continued to demonstrate unusual longevity at the box office, with its eighth weekend alone contributing Rs. 14.57 crore. The film's cumulative India net currently stands at Rs. 297.52 crore, while Bollywood Hungama lists its India gross at Rs. 354.19 crore and worldwide gross at Rs. 387.73 crore.

The Rs. 300 crore milestone now becomes the next major marker for the film as it enters the second half of its ninth week.

More Pages: Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection

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