Cocktail 2 Advance Booking: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Rashmika Mandanna starrer set for a good start; sells 28,000 tickets already

The Dinesh Vijan produced Cocktail 2 is seeing good results in the advance booking, as the romantic comedy has sold around 28,000 tickets as of Thursday morning at 7 AM. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, Cocktail 2 is looking to sell around 50,000 tickets by the end of Thursday.

The present trends and the final advance booking projections indicate a first-day business in the range of Rs. 10 crore to Rs. 12 crore, which sets the platform for a solid opening weekend, especially for a rom-com, which has failed to flourish in the post covid world.

The film is looking to open almost double of Shahid and Kriti's last release, Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which was again a romantic comedy. The advances of Cocktail 2 are signalling a good sign for the industry, as a packaged comedy-love story with a strong star cast is drawing audiences in the cinema hall.

The Achche din seems to be back for our fraternity, as Cocktail 2 will be followed by Welcome To The Jungle, which is carrying tremendous buzz, and looks like another strong box office opener.