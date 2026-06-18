Main Vaapas Aaunga springs a surprise at the box office; Day 7 collections jump to Rs. 2.25 cr, becoming the film’s second-biggest day

Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to spring a pleasant surprise at the box office with its weekday trend. After a modest opening weekend, the film could have easily seen a regular decline during the weekdays. Instead, it has shown encouraging growth from Tuesday onwards, thereby giving the trade hope that its second weekend could be better than expected.

The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer opened at Rs. 1.28 crore on Friday. It witnessed the usual weekend jump, collecting Rs. 1.85 crore on Saturday and Rs. 2.50 crore on Sunday. The collections dropped on Monday, as expected, with the film bringing in Rs. 1.15 crore. However, what has happened since then is noteworthy.

Tuesday was an offer day and hence, the jump was expected. Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs. 1.60 crore on Day 5, showing a rise of 39.13% over Monday. What makes the trend interesting is that the film did not come down after the offer-day benefit. On Wednesday, it grew further to Rs. 1.80 crore, a jump of 12.50% over Tuesday. More importantly, the Wednesday collections were higher than the film’s opening day figure of Rs. 1.28 crore.

The upward momentum continued on Thursday as well. On Day 7, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs. 2.25 crore, registering a 25% jump over Wednesday. This also makes Thursday the second-highest collection day for the film so far, after Sunday’s Rs. 2.50 crore. For a film that had started on a low note, this is an encouraging development.

The first week total of Main Vaapas Aaunga now stands at Rs. 12.43 crore. While the overall number is still on the lower side, the weekday growth has changed the conversation around the film to some extent. The fact that the film has managed to grow on Wednesday and Thursday, even after the Tuesday offer-day spike, suggests that there is some appreciation among its target audience.

The second weekend will now be crucial. If the film manages to build on Thursday’s momentum, it can show an upward trajectory on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. A healthy second weekend jump will help Main Vaapas Aaunga add respectable numbers to its lifetime total, especially since the weekday trend indicates that the film has not been outright rejected by the audience.

Day-wise collections of Main Vaapas Aaunga are as follows

Friday - Rs. 1.28 crore

Saturday - Rs. 1.85 crore

Sunday - Rs. 2.50 crore

Monday - Rs. 1.15 crore

Tuesday - Rs. 1.60 crore

Wednesday - Rs. 1.80 crore

Thursday - Rs. 2.25 crore

Total- Rs. 12.43 crore