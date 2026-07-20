comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey creates IMAX HISTORY with record-breaking $52 million global opening weekend; contributes 20% of global opening weekend collections » Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey creates IMAX HISTORY with record-breaking $52 million global opening weekend; contributes 20% of global opening weekend collections

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey creates IMAX HISTORY with record-breaking $52 million global opening weekend; contributes 20% of global opening weekend collections

By Fenil Seta

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has created history at IMAX. As per a press release by IMAX, the epic action drama from Universal Pictures registered a record-breaking global opening weekend of $52 million on IMAX screens. The film is significant as it's the first-ever theatrical release to be shot entirely using IMAX 70mm film cameras.

IMAX contributed a massive 20% to the film’s worldwide opening weekend collections. The film also achieved a series of milestones, becoming the biggest global IMAX opener ever in like-for-like markets (excluding China, Japan and South Korea), surpassing the previous record by 16%. It also recorded the biggest international IMAX opening weekend in these markets and the second-biggest domestic IMAX opening weekend ever.

The film also emerged as the biggest IMAX opener for a Christopher Nolan film, the biggest IMAX opening for a Universal release and the biggest July opening ever for the format. It also set a new record for IMAX pre-sales, crossing $50 million.

The Odyssey benefited immensely from the premium IMAX 70mm format, with the film being showcased in 41 IMAX 70mm locations worldwide. These screens alone collected $6.3 million during the opening weekend, averaging an impressive $153,000 per screen. The film will continue its IMAX run for at least three weeks globally, with releases in South Korea on August 5, China on August 14 and Japan on September 11. Several IMAX 70mm locations have already reported sold-out shows well into the film’s theatrical run. As per the press release, the film will be screened in 70mm theatres for at least five weeks.

In North America, The Odyssey collected $29.6 million from IMAX screens, accounting for a huge 23.8% share of the film’s domestic opening. This came from just 444 IMAX screens.

Internationally, the film earned $22.2 million from 441 IMAX screens across 74 markets, contributing 16% of its international box office. As many as 26 markets recorded their biggest-ever IMAX opening weekend, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, Mexico and Argentina.

Internationally, the film earned $22.2 million from 441 IMAX screens across 74 markets, contributing 16% of its international box office. As many as 26 markets recorded their biggest-ever IMAX opening weekend, including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, Mexico and Argentina.

Overall, IMAX grossed $60 million worldwide during the weekend of July 17, with local-language films from China, Japan and South Korea also contributing to the numbers. China’s All Wishes Come True was the biggest contributor among local films, earning $3.3 million.

Avengers: Endgame record unbroken
The record for the biggest worldwide IMAX opening weekend still belongs to Avengers: Endgame (2019), which earned $91.5 million from IMAX screens during its debut. However, The Odyssey has created a new benchmark for the biggest global IMAX opening weekend in like-for-like markets, excluding territories where its release was delayed or staggered, such as China, Japan and South Korea.

Prior to The Odyssey, this specific record was held by Oppenheimer (2023) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), both of which recorded $48 million in worldwide IMAX opening weekend collections.

More Pages: The Odyssey (English) Box Office Collection , The Odyssey (English) Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: 3 Idiots returns to cinemas on September 4, 2026; NH Studioz seals landmark three-figure crore Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films catalogue acquisition

EXCLUSIVE: 3 Idiots returns to cinemas on…

John Abraham buys bungalow for Rs. 84 crores in Mumbai’s Bandra West locality

John Abraham buys bungalow for Rs. 84 crores…

Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi starrer Pooja Meri Jaan set to stream on ZEE5 after four-year delay

Mrunal Thakur and Huma Qureshi starrer Pooja…

72nd National Film Awards: Randeep Hooda wins Best Debut Director for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, says “I’m still trying to process it”

72nd National Film Awards: Randeep Hooda…

72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan wins Best Actor for Chandu Champion, Yami Gautam Dhar bags Best Actress for Article 370

72nd National Film Awards: Kartik Aaryan…

Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth wins Best Hindi Feature Film at 72nd National Film Awards; T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar and others react

Rajkummar Rao starrer Srikanth wins Best…

Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification