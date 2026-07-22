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Bollywood Hungama » News » Box Office: Spiderman: Brand New Day ROARS with Rs. 13 crore advance booking already; Tom Holland starrer headed for BIG opening of Rs. 45 cr. Day 1 » Box Office: Spiderman: Brand New Day ROARS with Rs. 13 crore advance booking already; Tom Holland starrer headed for BIG opening of Rs. 45 cr. Day 1

Box Office: Spiderman: Brand New Day ROARS with Rs. 13 crore advance booking already; Tom Holland starrer headed for BIG opening of Rs. 45 cr. Day 1

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Tom Holland led Spiderman: Brand New Day is headed to take a solid start at the box office in India. The advance bookings are showing unprecedented momentum, as with 7 days to go for the release, the superhero saga has sold 1,65,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis.

Box Office: Spiderman: Brand New Day ROARS with Rs. 13 crore advance booking already; Tom Holland starrer headed for BIG opening of Rs. 45 cr. Day 1

These advances have come on limited shows and the full fledged showcasing begins from tomorrow, where the advances will see an even bigger surge. Spiderman: Brand New Day is headed for an overall advance of 5 lakh tickets in the national chains, which puts it in the top 5 of all time across languages.

In the gross terms, the film has registered pre-sales worth Rs. 13 crore for the opening day alone, and the final pre-sales could be as high as Rs. 35 crore for the opening day alone. To put things to perspective, the final all India advance of The Odyssey was around Rs. 15 crore, and Spiderman will be 2.5x of Odyssey.

The opening of Spiderman: Brand New Day is expected to be around Rs. 45 crore nett, which is one of the biggest opening day of all time for a Hollywood film in India. All eyes on the movement for Spiderman over the next 7 days, as some records are surely going to be toppled.

More Pages: Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Box Office Collection

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