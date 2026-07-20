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Bollywood Hungama » News » Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Scores VERY GOOD second weekend, emerges as a HIT » Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Scores VERY GOOD second weekend, emerges as a HIT

Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Scores VERY GOOD second weekend, emerges as a HIT

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Dhamaal 4 is a HIT at the box office. While the first week narrowly missed out on a century, the feat was accomplished on the second weekend. The collections pretty much doubled up on Saturday as compared to Friday and that was a clear indication of the kind of acceptance that it has found amongst the masses. With double digit collections coming in, it was anyways an indication of things to come and further growth on Sunday with a score of Rs. 12.29 crores more has established loud and clear that the film is here to stay.

Dhamaal 4 Box Office: Scores VERY GOOD second weekend, emerges as a HIT

The film is trending really good and now with Rs. 122.24 crores already in, it’s on track for a lifetime score in the vicinity of Rs. 160-170 crores. There is no major competition ahead of it till Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 arrive around Independence Day and that gives it four weeks of clear run. Hollywood films have their own market and that won’t impact this out and out desi affair by Indra Kumar. Last Dhamaal movie, Total Dhamaal, had scored Rs. 154.23 crores and this one will comfortably surpass it to emerge as the biggest ever of the franchise.

Box office had been in dire need of successful films and now we have seen back to back earners like Bhooth Bangla, Cocktail 2, Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4. Three of these are comedies and though there aren’t many from this genre lined up in the second half, there are numerous big ticket films that should get big bucks flowing week after week.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection , Dhamaal 4 Movie Review

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