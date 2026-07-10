Box Office Estimate: Dhamaal 4 takes a good opening; Ajay Devgn starrer headed to collect Rs 14.5 crores on Day 1

The Ajay Devgn led comic franchise, Dhamaal 4 has taken a good start at the box office in India. According to early estimates, the Indra Kumar directorial is looking to collect in the range of Rs. 12.50 crore to Rs. 13.50 crore on Friday, opening much above what the advance booking trends suggested.

The film has collected around Rs. 6.50 crore in the national multiplex chains, which have contributed 50 percent to the total business. The reports seem fine for the genre, and the film will be looking at a good surge in business over the weekend. Dhamaal 4 will be aiming to hit the Rs. 50 crore mark over the three day opening weekend, and then all will boil down to the crucial Monday test.

With Bhooth Bangla, Welcome To The Jungle and now Dhamaal 4, comedies are back in fashion, as the old school charm of the genre has gotten the audiences to the cinemas. It's two senior actors - Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar - doing the heavy lifting of reviving old school genres even today.

Dhamaal 4 has a good open run for the next one month, and with just about a decent hold on Monday, the film should make its way to emerge as a success story. The advances are strong for Saturday and Sunday, which is always a good sign for a comedy film.