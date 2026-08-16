Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff have received show-cause notices from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over their association with a 2024 advertisement for Vimal Elaichi. The state food safety authority has alleged that the advertisement could amount to indirect or surrogate promotion of pan masala, which is prohibited in Maharashtra.

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff get Maharashtra FDA notice over Vimal Elaichi ad: Report

The nine-page notice, issued by Maharashtra's food safety chief Tukaram Mundhe, asks the three actors to discontinue their participation in the campaign and remove promotional material related to the advertisement from their official social media accounts. They have also been asked to explain their position within 15 days.

Why has the Maharashtra FDA issued the notices?

The actors appeared together in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement in 2024. While the campaign promotes elaichi, the FDA has raised concerns over the use of the Vimal brand, which is strongly associated with pan masala.

“Upon examination of the said advertisement, it prima facie appears that the advertisement promotes the VIMAL brand, which is mainly associated with Pan Masala, a product prohibited for manufacture, storage, transportation, distribution and sale in the State of Maharashtra,” the notice stated, according to NDTV.

The authority further said the phrase “VIMAL Elaichi” appears to establish an association with the Vimal pan masala brand. According to the notice, this could mislead consumers and indirectly promote a product that is prohibited in the state.

The FDA also noted that if the use of the Vimal name is intended to maintain or strengthen the brand identity associated with pan masala or tobacco-related products, the advertisement could be viewed as more than a promotion for an independent elaichi product.

The notice reportedly seeks details including copies of the actors' endorsement agreements, campaign briefs, payment arrangements and information on the due diligence carried out before their participation in the campaign.

What penalties could the actors face?

The FDA has cited consumer protection provisions concerning misleading endorsements. According to the notice, violations can attract penalties, including financial penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh for a first offence, while subsequent violations can carry higher penalties. The actors could also face restrictions on endorsing products for a specified period.

The notices come as Maharashtra's food safety authorities continue their action against banned tobacco products and gutka. The latest development also brings renewed attention to the debate around celebrity endorsements of products that are marketed as alternatives to pan masala.

Akshay Kumar had earlier faced backlash over Vimal ad

This is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity's association with the Vimal brand has sparked controversy. In 2022, Akshay Kumar faced significant backlash after appearing in a Vimal Elaichi advertisement alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. Following the criticism, Kumar apologised to his fans and announced that he would step away from the endorsement.

Also Read: Elaichi Universe expands: After Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn for Vimal, Salman Khan comes on board Rajshree

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