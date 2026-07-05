Alpha Day 3 Evening Box Office Update: Collects Rs. 9.83 cr. by 5 PM, jumps 45%; Sunday headed for Rs. 15 cr.+

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha has maintained its strong upward momentum on Day 3 at the domestic box office. As of 5 PM on Sunday, the YRF spy thriller had collected approximately Rs. 9.83 crores nett across India.

The film has registered an impressive 45% growth over its collections at the corresponding time on Day 2, indicating a robust Sunday trend. The substantial jump suggests that Alpha has benefited from improved footfalls across the major urban centres as well as stronger audience turnout during the afternoon and evening shows.

The film had begun Day 3 with approximately 12% occupancy in the morning shows, which improved to around 18% during the early afternoon. The collections have continued to accelerate through the latter half of the day, with evening and night shows expected to provide a further boost.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra, NCR and Gujarat emerged as the film’s leading state-wise markets in terms of collections. Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru were among the strongest contributing cities.

Based on the current momentum, Alpha is now expected to comfortably cross the Rs. 15 crore mark on Day 3. The final Sunday figure could move higher depending on the growth recorded during the prime evening and night shows.

The strong Sunday performance will help Alpha conclude its opening weekend on an encouraging note, though its hold on Monday will be crucial in determining the film’s long-term box office trajectory.