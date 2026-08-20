Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Ranbir Kapoor is all set to start shooting for the Ayan Mukerji-led Brahmastra 2 from April 2027. The news has created a stir, all the more because the reports also indicated that the makers are in talks with Deepika Padukone to play the part of Amrita in the epic, marking her reunion with Ranbir Kapoor.

SCOOP: Alia Bhatt to make an extended appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Brahmastra 2

And now, Bollywood Hungama has learnt that while conversations with Deepika Padukone are still underway, given her packed personal and professional commitments, the makers have locked Alia Bhatt for the sequel. “Alia will have an extended appearance in Brahmastra 2 and is expected to shoot for around 25 days. The film itself is planned as an approximately 125-day shoot. Brahmastra 2 will largely revolve around the characters of Dev and Amrita, which are expected to be played by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, respectively,” a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also adds that Ranbir Kapoor will play a double role in Brahmastra 2 as Shiva and Dev. "While Alia Bhatt is paired opposite Shiva, Deepika will be seen as Dev's wife. Alia will have a parallel lead along with Deepika Padukone in Brahmastra 3," the source tells us further.

Ayan is working day and night to make Brahmastra 2 a reality and has cracked a solid script for the sequel. He is committed to taking the film on floors in April 2027.

Also Read: Sandeep Reddy Vanga cheers for Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana; says, “Dharma will always triumph over Adharma’

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