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Bollywood Hungama » News » Welcome To The Jungle Day 10 Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 7.28 crore by 5 PM; eyes Rs. 11 crore-plus on second Sunday » Welcome To The Jungle Day 10 Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 7.28 crore by 5 PM; eyes Rs. 11 crore-plus on second Sunday

Welcome To The Jungle Day 10 Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 7.28 crore by 5 PM; eyes Rs. 11 crore-plus on second Sunday

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle has continued its strong run at the box office on its second Sunday. After registering encouraging growth during the morning and early afternoon shows, the comic entertainer maintained its momentum through the evening.

Welcome To The Jungle Day 10 Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs. 7.28 crore by 5 PM; eyes Rs. 11 crore-plus on second Sunday

As of 5 PM, Welcome To The Jungle had collected approximately Rs. 7.28 crore nett across India. This represents growth of around 68 percent compared to its collections at the same time on its second Saturday.

The strong jump indicates that the film has benefited from the Sunday holiday, with family audiences and walk-in viewers contributing to the rise in collections. The film had already recorded an improvement in occupancy from the morning to the early afternoon shows, and the trend remained healthy as the evening progressed.

With the crucial evening and night shows yet to contribute fully, Welcome To The Jungle is now looking to cross the Rs. 11 crore mark on its second Sunday. The film could finish even higher if the current momentum sustains across the major urban centres and multiplex chains during the night shows.

A second Sunday collection of more than Rs. 11 crore would mark a healthy conclusion to the film’s second weekend and further strengthen its overall box-office total.

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection , Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review

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