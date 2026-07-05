Welcome To The Jungle Day 10 Morning Box Office Update: Collects Rs. 1.78 crore by 11 AM; likely to cross Rs. 10 crore

The Akshay Kumar-led Welcome To The Jungle has begun its second Sunday on a strong note at the India box office. The comic entertainer has registered a significant jump over its second Saturday and is showing encouraging growth in occupancies as the day progresses.

As of 11 AM, Welcome To The Jungle had collected approximately Rs. 1.78 crore on its second Sunday. At the same time on its second Saturday, the film had collected Rs. 1.02 crore, indicating growth of nearly 75 percent. Its second Friday collection at 11 AM stood at approximately Rs. 69 lakhs.

The film recorded morning occupancy of around 11 percent on Sunday. The response improved considerably during the early afternoon shows, with occupancy rising to approximately 19 percent. The sharp improvement indicates that family audiences and walk-in viewers are turning up in healthy numbers. Among the major states and territories, NCR, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh emerged as the top three contributors in terms of collections. NCR recorded occupancy of around 19 percent, while Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh registered approximately 15 percent and 17 percent occupancy, respectively.

At the city level, Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur were the top-performing markets in terms of collections. Delhi registered occupancy of approximately 19 percent, Mumbai stood at around 18 percent, while Jaipur led with occupancy of nearly 27 percent.

The national multiplex chains accounted for a little over half of the film’s morning business. PVRInox and Cinepolis together contributed approximately Rs. 92 lakhs, representing nearly 51 percent of the film’s all-India collections.

Given the strong morning growth and the improvement seen during the early afternoon shows, Welcome To The Jungle is likely to cross the Rs. 10 crore mark on its second Sunday, provided the current trend sustains through the evening and night shows.